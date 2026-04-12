Deputy Doherty says people have ‘had enough’ as Cabinet meets to finalise fuel supports package

Sinn Féin says it will table a motion of no confidence in the government when the Dáil returns next week, citing its handling of the fuel and cost of living crisis.

The party says the scale of the protests seen in recent days shows the government has lost the confidence of the public and is failing to respond adequately.

Cabinet is set to meet at 4 o’clock this afternoon to finalise a package of supports for sectors affected by the rising cost of fuel.

But Sinn Féin says stronger, immediate measures are needed to address growing pressure on households.

Deputy Leader Pearse Doherty thinks the public has had enough: