Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 12/04/26

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Kildrum Tigers 3-4 Glenea United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 0-1 Keadue Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers 2-2 Bonagee United
St Catherines FC 1-1 Donegal Town
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
Kerrykeel 71 6-3 Swilly Rovers
Convoy Arsenal 0-1 Cappry Rovers
Ballybofey United 4-3 Gweedore Celtic
Gweedore United 2-0 Rathmullan Celtic
Castlefin Celtic 2-1 Milford United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Raphoe Town 4-1 Letterbarrow Celtic
Cranford FC 3-2 Lifford Celtic
Dunfanaghy Youth v Deele Harps
Curragh Athletic v Drumoghill
Drumkeen United 9-0 Dunkineely Celtic