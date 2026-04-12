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Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 12/04/26

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers 3-4 Glenea United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 0-1 Keadue Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers 2-2 Bonagee United

St Catherines FC 1-1 Donegal Town

 

Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Kerrykeel 71 6-3 Swilly Rovers

Convoy Arsenal 0-1 Cappry Rovers

Ballybofey United 4-3 Gweedore Celtic

Gweedore United 2-0 Rathmullan Celtic

Castlefin Celtic 2-1 Milford United

 

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Raphoe Town 4-1 Letterbarrow Celtic

Cranford FC 3-2 Lifford Celtic

Dunfanaghy Youth v Deele Harps

Curragh Athletic v Drumoghill

Drumkeen United 9-0 Dunkineely Celtic

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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