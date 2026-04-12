Fuel blockades stood down in Dublin, Galway and Limerick

Fuel protestors blocking Foynes Port in Limerick are standing down this afternoon.

The decision was made following a vote among protestors earlier.

It was anticipated members of the Garda Public Order Unit, who cleared blockades at Whitegate oil refinery in Cork yesterday and Galway Docks this morning, would travel to Foynes next.

Fuels for Ireland has welcomed the reopening of depots, but warns it will likely take up to 10 days to restore supply to filling stations around the country – almost a thousand of which have now run dry.

Gardaí also cleared the trucks and tractors blocking on O’Connell Street in Dublin this morning – although the street remains closed to traffic at the moment.

Reporter Daniel Pitcher says the protestors remained defiant, despite the blockade being lifted: