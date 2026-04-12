Government announces package of measures to address fuel price crisis

The Government has announced a 10 cent cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, with a further reduction of 2.4 cent on marked gas oil or green diesel.

The measures, which are subject to approval, are due to take effect from midnight on Tuesday and will remain in place until the end of July.

The planned increase in carbon tax has also been deferred until budget day in October, in what the Government says is a response to rising fuel costs.

The full list of measures:

**𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜**

Excise duty reductions have been extended until July 31st. The total price reductions at the pump are as follows:

* Diesel: Further 10c reduction (32c total reduction per litre).

* Petrol: Further 10c reduction (27c total reduction per litre).

* Marked Gas Oil (Green Diesel): 2.4c reduction (7.4c total reduction per litre).

**𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬**

A €100 million Fuel Subsidy Support Scheme is being introduced to assist with peak season costs:

* Support Rate: Approx. 20c per litre of green diesel based on 2025 consumption.

* Eligibility: Covers roughly 120,000 farmers and 1,500 full-time contractors.

* Timeline: Backdated to March 1st, running through the end of July.

* Process: Single application. Must demonstrate active status, tax compliance, and verified fuel usage from last year.

**𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 & 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬**

A €40 million flat-rate support scheme will provide direct payments per vehicle:

* Qualifying Criteria: Payments trigger if the national monthly price of diesel (CSO) exceeds €1.90 per litre.

* Payment Schedule: Initial payment for March 2026, followed by monthly payments for three months (subject to review).

* Expansion: Now includes non-licensed heavy vehicles, local link, school transport, and commercial passenger operators.

* Requirement: Must be tax compliant and a legitimate operator.

**𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 & 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞**

* Fishers: A tailored scheme is currently in development (subject to EU State Aid rules) to address high fuel costs.

* Other Sectors: Up to €5 million per month has been allocated to support the forestry and specialist horticulture sectors.