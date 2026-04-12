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Kerrykeel 71 come from 3-0 down to clinch TDA title – Hughie Walsh reacts

Kerrykeel 71 are Temple Domestic Appliance Division 1 Champions thanks to a 6-3 win over Swilly Rovers at Rab’s Park this afternoon.

Having fallen 3-0 down after just 19 minutes, Hughie Walsh’s side had to regroup and they eventually ran out 6-3 winners to clinch the title.

The ’71 knew they had to better the result of Cappry Rovers to earn silverware today, with both teams already promoted to the top flight for next season.

After the game, Kerrykeel boss Walsh said his team did well to come back from the poor start to the game.

He spoke to Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport during the celebrations at Rab’s Park…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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