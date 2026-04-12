McNamee strikes late to rescue point for Letterkenny Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United played out a 2-2 draw in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division at Leck View Park this afternoon.

Shane McNamee hit the net for Rovers with just three minutes remaining to snatch an all-important point in their bid to retain their league title.

Micheal Doherty had the away side 1-0 up in the first-half but Zach Gorman brought Stephen McConnell’s side level just before the break.

Matty McLaughlin then put Bonagee back ahead around the hour-mark but McNamee’s effort on 87 minutes meant the spoils would be shared.

The results leaves Letterkenny Rovers two points ahead of Bonagee United at the top of the league standings, with the leaders also having a game-in-hand.