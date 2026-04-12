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O’Rourke “proud of the effort and application” as Tyrone are knocked out of Ulster by Armagh

Malachy O’Rourke. Photo Tyrone GAA.

Armagh survived going down to 14 men to edge Tyrone in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds this evening.

Conor Turbitt scored the winning point in extra time as the Orchard County came out on top by 1-17 to 1-16.

Having trailed 0-08 to 0-04 at half-time, Tyrone fought back and Ben McDonnell’s goal in injury time sent the game to the extra time level at 1-10 to 0-13.

Kieran McGeeney’s men played the added periods without Darragh McMullen who was sent off in normal time.

After the game, Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke told Francis Mooney he was proud of the “effort and application” his team showed today…

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