Police in Derry issue information appeal after man shot in the hand

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a man was shot in the hand in the early hours of this morning.

It is reported that the victim was walking home around between 1:00 and 1:30am on the Bushmills road when a man appeared, dressed all in black with his face covered and fired four shots.

One of these shots hit the victim in the hand which he has attended hospital and is receiving medical treatment for.

Officers are carrying out enquiries on the Bushmills road and subsequently it is closed from the junction of the Ballycastle road to the junction of the Artillery road.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage, such as dash-cam, to get in touch with them via 101.