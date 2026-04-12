“We were hungry after league final defeat” – Mickey McCann on Donegal Hurlers’ win over Wicklow

Two weeks ago, an injury time goal in Aughrim handed Wicklow a win at the death to claim the National Hurling League Division 2 title at the hands of Donegal.

Fast forward a fortnight and it is Donegal who have turned the tables and claimed a brilliant win over The Garden County in Round 1 of the Christy Ring Cup at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

It finished 1-17 to 1-06 with Richie Ryan netting a second-half goal for Mickey McCann’s side after leading 0-10 to 0-03 at the break.

After the game, McCann spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly and said his team used the hurt of the league final defeat to get today’s victory…