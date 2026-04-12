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WRC: Katsuta & Johnston take another victory after drama on final stage in Croatia

Takamoto Katsuta & Aaron Johnston

It’s been another dramatic morning at Rally Croatia in the World Rally Championship!

Takamoto Katsuta, who has Tyrone native Aaron Johnston on the notes, has won the rally after overnight leader Thierry Neuville suffered damage to his Hyundai i20 after an off on the final stage.

It was an incredible turn of events as Neuville had led by 1 minute and 15 seconds going into the last stage.

It’s Katsuta & Johnston’s second win in a row in their GR Yaris after picking up their first ever WRC win at Safari Rally Kenya last month and they now lead the championship standings after four events.

The Japan-Tyrone duo ended up winning this weekend’s rally by 20.7 seconds ahead of Finland’s Sami Pajari and Marco Salminen in second.

Hayden Paddon, who competed in the Donegal International Rally last year, finished third overall in his i20.

Jon Armstrong & Shane Byrne finished 18th overall after trouble on Day 1, while Derry’s Joshua McErlain was 15th.

Here’s the overall top 15:

Next up in the WRC circuit is Rally Canary Islands in a fortnight’s time.

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