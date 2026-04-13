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Donegal cancer charity asks if patient transport will get Government help

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services is questioning whether it will be included in targeted Government supports for the transport sector.

The organisation says it operates a vital minibus and volunteer driver service, bringing cancer patients to hospital appointments across the country.

It claims patients were highlighted during criticism of fuel protests, but says charities like theirs may now be overlooked when supports are introduced.

Manager Mary Coyle is now asking whether voluntary patient transport services will be included or left outside the scope of the package:

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