The Greg Hughes Show Monday 13/04/2026

On today’s programme, we dive deep into the rising tide of public anger as fuel protests take hold across the country. We examine the Government’s recently announced support package and ask: is it enough to keep the lights on, or is it too little, too late?
The Political Divide
Following our morning look at the headlines, we engage in a heated debate over the State’s response to the cost-of-living crisis:
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Senator Niall Blaney (Fianna Fáil): Defends the Government’s package as a balanced measure in volatile times.
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Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson): Offers a sharp rebuttal, arguing the measures fail to provide the immediate relief struggling households desperately need.
Voices from the Ground
As businesses across the region shut their doors in solidarity, we hear from those at the heart of the struggle:
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The Business Impact: Local owners Deidre and Barry explain the difficult decision to close their businesses today, citing unsustainable overheads and soaring energy costs.
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Protest Strategy: Donegal activist Mark Hegarty joins Greg to discuss the future of the movement, issuing a warning to organizers: stay focused and strategic to ensure the public remains on your side.
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The Forgotten Sector: Representatives from the Inshore Fishing sector voice their frustration, claiming the Government’s package completely overlooks their industry’s unique needs.
Confidence in the Dáil
Despite the mounting pressure, political stability remains on a knife-edge. Marian Harkin TD and Deputy Pat “The Cope” Gallagher join the show. While both express deep sympathy for the public’s plight, they confirm they will be voting confidence in the Government this week.
A Musical Interlude
To close out the show on a high note, we’re joined in the studio by the incredibly talented Amy Meehan. Ahead of her highly anticipated UK tour, Amy shares a chat with Greg and performs some exclusive live music.
Listen back to the full show below:
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