Agricultural equipment stolen in Buncrana

Buncrana Gardaí are appealing for information in connection with a theft incident that occurred in the area of Shandrum, Drumfries, between midday on Saturday, the 4th of April, and 9.30am on Wednesday, the 8th of April.

A red New Holland Disc Mower was stolen from a yard in that area between those times.

Those who can assist with relevant information or witness suspicious activity between the dates are asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana.

Anyone who is offered similar machinery for sale on a second-hand basis is also asked to alert investigating Gardaí.