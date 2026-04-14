Assembly told an Infrastructure Commission will not be the silver bullet that speeds up delivery

The North’s Deputy First Minister has warned against creating extra bureaucracy in a bid to speed up major capital projects.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has hit out at the Executive for failing to establish an Infrastructure Commission.

Speaking during questions to Emma Little-Pengelly, Mark Durkan said such a commission is widely regarded as essential to ensuring major projects such as the A5 are delivered on time and within budget.

However, Mr Durkan told the Assembly there’s been no progress since he asked the same question early last year…………

Durkan statement after the debate –

Durkan slams Executive delay in establishing Commission ‘key to get capital projects done on budget and on time’

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has criticised the Executive for failing to establish an Infrastructure Commission, a body widely regarded as essential to ensuring major projects such as the A5, the Mother and Baby Hospital and Casement Park are delivered on time and within budget.

Proposals for an Infrastructure Commission were first brought forward by the SDLP in government in 2020.

Speaking after seeking an update from deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly during Assembly Questions on the continued delay in progressing this work, Mark H Durkan MLA said:

“The Executive’s track record on the delivery of major projects is lamentable. Too often, schemes are subject to significant delays and escalating costs. We’re talking about hundreds of millions of pounds being wasted. This hasn’t happened overnight and is a long-standing pattern.

“In terms of the A5 and the A6, the delays getting this show on the road have had serious implications in terms of road safety and protecting lives. It’s now been 14 months since I asked for an update on work to establish an Infrastructure Commission. What I heard today is little in the way of progress.

“It’s completely unacceptable that there has been no action within that timeframe. In the past year alone, I have received six similar responses, four of which were an identical one-line replies stating that ‘decisions on the way forward would be for the Executive’.

“Frankly, that is nowhere near good enough but very much on brand in terms of the Executive’s ‘do-nothing’, blasé attitude. It’s particularly ironic that even an initiative to speed up efficient delivery is victim of the Executive’s chronic delay.

“It’s deeply frustrating that the Executive are no closer to introducing this commission and delivering the change people deserve. This would ensure vital infrastructure projects are delivered on time and would help to prevent huge overspends before ground is even broken. It is key to economic growth and prosperity in this region. Doing nothing is not an option.”