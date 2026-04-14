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Club allocation for Donegal’s championship opener to be known later in the week

Photo Donegal GAA

Donegal GAA have released ticket information ahead for Donegal’s championship encounter with Down at the O’Donnell Park on Sunday week the 26th April.

Over three thousand Donegal season ticket holders can purchase their tickets from 12noon tomorrow Wednesday 15th April but it will be later in the week before the allocation to clubs is known.

The capacity at the Letterkenny venue is expected to be around 9,000 so tickets for the championship opener will be at a premium.

Tickets for the Dr James McDaid stand will be limited and will therefore be available on a first come first served basis only.

If your not lucky enough to get a ticket for the game, there will be full live match coverage and commentary from the game on Highland Radio.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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