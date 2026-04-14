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€4.75m available to community safety projects

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has announced €4.75m of funding for community safety projects.

Funding of this nature was first introduced in 2022 and allows for proceeds from crime, seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau and An Garda Síochána, to be redirected to projects that promote community safety.

Donegal Local Community Safety Partnership will hold a meeting next week to identify projects it could support.

Chairperson of the DLCSP, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, welcomes the funding and explains how it could be used:

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