Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Castlefin road traffic collision

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred in the area of Grahamsland, Castlefin, between Saturday, the 11th of April at 11pm and Sunday, the 12th of April at 7.30am.

A black Audi crashed through the garden wall of a house in that area and came to a halt in the garden between those times.

Significant damage was caused to the wall and to the car.

The registration plates on the car are believed to be false.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any type of relevant information to contact Ballyshannon Garda station.