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McGowan calls for Citizens Information and MABS services in Lifford – Stranorlar

A Lifford Stranorlar councillor says there needs to be a MABs and Citizens’ Information service established in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, with a focus on answering cross border questions.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says given the number of people who cross the border on a daily basis for work, education and healthcare, people have very specific questions.

He says given the scattered nature of communities across the East of Donegal, it is imperative there are full time centres located in the area.

Cllr Mc Gowan told a municipal district meeting this week that occasionally, someone is sent to the area for one day, but something more regular is needed……….

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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