Moya Brennan lead singer of Clannad dies at 73

Moya Brennan, lead singer of Clannad, has died at the age of 73 after a short illness.

Born in Dublin and raised in Gaoth Dobhair, Moya was regarded as one of the most distinctive and influential voices to emerge from Ireland, a singer whose ethereal sound helped carry traditional Irish music onto the global stage.

As the voice of Clannad, the band went on to be one of the most successful Irish acts on the international stage, receiving a Grammy award in 1999 for the album Landmarks.

Over the course of her career, Moya collaborated with a wide range of acclaimed artists, including the late Shane MacGowan, as well as Bono and Van Morrison.