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News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday April 14th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday April 14th…………………

 

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News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday April 14th

14 April 2026
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Government wins confidence motion by 92 votes to 78

14 April 2026
Michael Healy Rae
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Healy Rae resigns as a Junior Minister to vote no confidence in the government

14 April 2026
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“That’s not leadership, that’s arrogance” – Doherty

14 April 2026
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