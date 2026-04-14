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The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 14/04/2026

 

 

Remembering the First Lady of Celtic Music

Following our morning look at the newspapers, the show takes a poignant turn as we pay tribute to the incomparable Moya Brennan, who passed away this Monday. The voice of Clannad and a global ambassador for Donegal, Moya’s legacy is celebrated by those who knew her best:

  • Daniel O’Donnell shares his personal reflections on a lifelong friendship and Moya’s impact on Irish music.

  • Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan discusses Moya’s role as a trailblazer for the Donegal Gaeltacht and female artists worldwide.

  • Cllr. Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, joins us to speak on the profound sense of loss felt across the county.

  • Plus: We open the lines to you, our listeners, to share your favorite songs and memories of the woman who brought the “haunting sound of Gweedore” to the world stage.

Cost of Living: Manorcunningham Under Threat

The human cost of rising energy prices hits home as Carmel Doherty of the Manorcunningham Community Resource Centre joins Greg. Carmel explains the stark reality facing the facility: skyrocketing heating oil costs are threatening to shut the doors on a hub that serves hundreds of local residents every week.

Community, Sport & Media Freedom

  • Community Garda Information: Garda Grainne Doherty provides the latest local appeals and essential safety information for the Donegal community.

  • Donegal’s Newest Pro: Fresh off his latest victory, Buncrana kickboxer Liam Grant reflects on his meteoric rise and shares his excitement as he prepares to transition into the professional ranks.

  • Media Under Fire? Seamus Dooley of the NUJ expresses grave concerns regarding recent comments from Minister Patrick O’Donovan. We discuss the implications of a government minister calling into question the media’s coverage of ongoing fuel protests.

Listen Back: Missed any part of the show? Catch the full podcast on our app or website.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis — Rest in Peace, Moya.”

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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