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The Outlet

Wilton Recycling continues Donegal International Rally sponsorship

Photo – Mark Mc Cullagh.

The Donegal Motor Club have confirmed Wilton Recycling will be the title sponsor of the Donegal International Rally for a fourth year.

Eamon McGee remains as Clerk of the Course for another year wit the event going from strength to strength under the Gweedore man’s leadership.

The rally will take place from Friday, the 19th, to Sunday, the 21st of June. With scrutiny taking place on Thursday, the 18th. Once again, the event will be based in Letterkenny, Rally headquarters, which will be the Mount Errigal Hotel. Donegal will be round five of the NAPA Autoparts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Eamon and his team have been working with all the authorities to create the rally that crews travel from across the globe to compete in.

The Gweedore man is planning to change things up this year, with some new stages being added, others reintroduced, and others tweaked to create an event that mixes the renowned classic coastal routes with the fantastic cross-country roads that have become synonymous with the unique Donegal experience.

Event regulations are available online at shannonsport.ie or through the Sportity App using login DGL2026IRL. As demand is expected to be high, please ensure all entry forms are completed before the closing date, which is Friday, 8 May.

Closer to June, more details will be announced on what once again promises to be the pinnacle of Irish rallying. Three action-packed days on some of the best roads in the country.

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