Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

“Box Cup” launched in memory of the late great Peter O’Donnell

James McCarron – Donegal Boxing Board President

The Donegal Boxing Board have announced a new “Box Cup” competition in memory of the late Peter O’Donnell.

The first event will take place in October in the Clonmany Community Centre and will feature schoolboys/girls youth, junior and u19 fighters.

Peter was a legend of Donegal and Irish boxing but sadly passed away in October of last year and the board are hopeful that the new competition can become one of the biggest in the country.

Here’s James McCarron, President of the Donegal Boxing Board, speaking to The Donegal News’ Ryan Ferry at the launch of the Peter O’Donnell Memorial Box Cup this week…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 15/04/2026

15 April 2026
Strabane drama festival
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr lodges proposal to support the Strabane Drama Festival

15 April 2026
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes report on Donegal nursing home

15 April 2026
niall speak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane business owner announces Council election campaign

15 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 15/04/2026

15 April 2026
Strabane drama festival
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr lodges proposal to support the Strabane Drama Festival

15 April 2026
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes report on Donegal nursing home

15 April 2026
niall speak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane business owner announces Council election campaign

15 April 2026
carndonagh-psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllrs express frustration with lack of meetings with council staff

15 April 2026
Jimmy Brogan-47
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan stresses need for faster progress on retrofit schemes

15 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube