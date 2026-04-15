“Box Cup” launched in memory of the late great Peter O’Donnell

The Donegal Boxing Board have announced a new “Box Cup” competition in memory of the late Peter O’Donnell.

The first event will take place in October in the Clonmany Community Centre and will feature schoolboys/girls youth, junior and u19 fighters.

Peter was a legend of Donegal and Irish boxing but sadly passed away in October of last year and the board are hopeful that the new competition can become one of the biggest in the country.

Here’s James McCarron, President of the Donegal Boxing Board, speaking to The Donegal News’ Ryan Ferry at the launch of the Peter O’Donnell Memorial Box Cup this week…