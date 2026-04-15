Brogan stresses need for faster progress on retrofit schemes

A South Donegal councillor is urging the Government to take immediate action to address what he described as the “growing failure” of home energy retrofit schemes to meet the needs of households in Donegal.

Cllr. Jimmy Brogan told a Donegal Municipal District meeting that while national policy has focused heavily on climate targets, it is failing to deliver for communities in counties like Donegal where incomes are lower, energy poverty is higher, and reliance on fossil fuels remains significant.

He says this week’s discussion at MD level needs to be replicated in Lifford and in Leinster House to ensure that everyone can avail of these schemes……….