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Concern as UU announces 450 job losses

Northern Ireland’s biggest university is making around 450 staff redundant.

That’s around one in seven people employed across Ulster University’s four campuses, including Magee in Derry.

A spokesperson says rising costs have made job cuts ‘unavoidable’.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin says the nears is devastating for the staff involved. She adds there has been a clear ambition to expand Magee and increase student numbers in the North West and that must not be undermined.

The SDLP she says will be urgently seeking a meeting with UU and the Economy Minister to advocate on behalf of staff, and to fully understand the reasons behind these decisions.

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