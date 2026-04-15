DCC Cathaoirleach to facilitate special meeting to discuss the fuel and energy crisis

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has said he will allow an emergency meeting to discuss the fuel crisis and last week’s protests.

At today’s special housing meeting, Cllr Thomas Sean Devine had attempted to have an emergency motion passed to suspend standing orders, but that wasn’t allowed. He expressed disappointment that he had contacted the Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive on Sunday night seeking an emergency meeting with no success.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning has now pledged to arrange a special meeting and get back to Cllr Devine with the details.