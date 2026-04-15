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Donegal has the state’s lowest median house price

The rate at which property prices are rising has eased slightly.

The cost of a home increased by 6.8% in the year to February, with Donegal recording the lowest median house price in the country, according to the National Residential Property Price Index.

Dublin property prices were up 5.6%, while outside the capital, they increased by 7.8%, according to the figures published today by the CSO.

The median price for a home in the year was €390,000, with the highest median in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown at €681,500, and the lowest at €198,000 in Donegal.

When broken into Eircode areas, the F93 area covering Lifford and Inishowen recorded the second lowest median price in the country at €175,000. F94 covering South and West Donegal recorded a median price of €200,000, while the F92 Letterkenny area returned the county’s highest median price at €225,000.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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