Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Government has abandoned Donegal – Ward

The Dail has been told that a corner has been turned in the relationship between Donegal and the current government.

Speaking during last evening’s confidence motion, which the government won by 92 votes to 78, 100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward said there is a sense in the county that the people have been abandoned.

He said since his election 17 months ago, he’s tried to engage on the defective blocks issue, but since the reaction to last week’s fuel protests, he’s come to believe the government doesn’t care about Donegal and its people………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 15/04/2026

15 April 2026
Strabane drama festival
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr lodges proposal to support the Strabane Drama Festival

15 April 2026
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes report on Donegal nursing home

15 April 2026
niall speak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane business owner announces Council election campaign

15 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 15/04/2026

15 April 2026
Strabane drama festival
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr lodges proposal to support the Strabane Drama Festival

15 April 2026
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes report on Donegal nursing home

15 April 2026
niall speak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane business owner announces Council election campaign

15 April 2026
carndonagh-psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllrs express frustration with lack of meetings with council staff

15 April 2026
Jimmy Brogan-47
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan stresses need for faster progress on retrofit schemes

15 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube