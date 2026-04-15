Government has abandoned Donegal – Ward

The Dail has been told that a corner has been turned in the relationship between Donegal and the current government.

Speaking during last evening’s confidence motion, which the government won by 92 votes to 78, 100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward said there is a sense in the county that the people have been abandoned.

He said since his election 17 months ago, he’s tried to engage on the defective blocks issue, but since the reaction to last week’s fuel protests, he’s come to believe the government doesn’t care about Donegal and its people………..