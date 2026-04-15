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HIQA publishes report on Donegal nursing home

HIQA has published a positive report on a centre for older people in Donegal.

The inspection took place at Harbour Lights Nursing Home in Bruckless during February of this year.

53 residents were present during the unannounced inspection, where a single non-compliance was found in the area of Governance and management.

Overall, the inspector found that residents living in this centre were provided with a good standard of care and support in a supportive environment.

The inspector said there was a person-centred approach in place which ensured that residents’ human rights were respected and that residents were at the heart of the service.

The feedback from residents was that this was a safe place to live, and that staff were very kind and respectful.

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