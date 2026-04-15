Letterkenny Motor Show returns to ATU with safety and family fun at its core

Letterkenny Motor Show 2025. Photo Clive Wasson

The Letterkenny Motor Show will return on Saturday, 9th May 2026, bringing a free, fun and family friendly day to the Atlantic Technological University campus on Port Road. Running from 10am to 4pm, the event marks the third staging of the Letterkenny Motor Show and follows the strong success of last year’s show, with organisers confirming that the event is firmly back, powered up and community focused, with safety at its core.

Delivered through close collaboration between local motor dealerships, industry bodies and community partners, the 2026 show will see more than 100 new vehicles on display across 21

marques, all brought together in one central and easily accessible location.

“The Letterkenny Motor Show has become a real community event, and we’re looking forward to welcoming families back for a great, safe day out,” said John Dillon, Manor Motors.

Participating dealerships include iMotors Letterkenny, Highland Motors, McGinley Motors, Hegarty’s Ford Letterkenny, Kelly’s Toyota and Lexus Letterkenny, Connolly’s Volkswagen Letterkenny, Divers Hyundai, Barry Browne Cars, Manor Motors, Maxus Donegal and DMG Motors, showcasing brands such as Volkswagen, Ford, Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Renault, Peugeot, Volvo, Mazda, Škoda, SEAT, CUPRA, Opel, Suzuki, Maxus, Citroën and Dacia.

A major focus of this year’s event is road safety, with education and engagement at the heart of the day. A key highlight will take place at exactly 12 noon, when visitors are invited to take part in a special, landmark Road Safety Pledge on campus. Organisers are encouraging families, schools and community groups to ensure they are onsite at midday, with the aim of bringing together as many people as possible in a shared commitment to safer behaviour on and around the road.

This year’s road safety mascot, a new addition, has been developed from the winning entries of last year’s ‘Design a Mascot’ schools challenge at the Letterkenny Motor Show – and will be unveiled on the day!

The original concept, created during the 2025 event, has now been brought to life for 2026 as a fun and engaging way to communicate important road safety messages, particularly for younger

visitors and families.

The Letterkenny Motor Show is designed to be enjoyed by all ages. Alongside the vehicle displays, visitors can look forward to face painting, arts and crafts, live dance performances from Pinehill Studios, charity initiatives supporting local causes, live music and full access to onsite catering and facilities at the ATU campus. Admission is completely free, reinforcing the show’s commitment to accessibility and community participation.

All appropriate safety measures will be in place to ensure a relaxed and enjoyable experience for those attending.

The Letterkenny Motor Show continues to be supported by key partners including First Citizen Finance, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and Britton

Insurance. The event is coordinated by a committee made up of senior representatives from the participating dealerships, drawing on more than 15 years’ experience delivering successful

community motor shows, originally developed in Drogheda and now firmly established as a major annual event in Letterkenny.

Visitors are also encouraged to engage with the show online. Through www.Letterkennymotorshow.ie, people can book test drives in advance of the event and browse all

used cars available from the participating dealerships, all in one convenient online space. Regular updates, announcements and behindthescenes content will be shared in the leadup to the show

across social media, with the public invited to follow Letterkenny Motor Show on Facebook and Instagram and stay tuned as excitement builds.

The Letterkenny Motor Show takes place on Saturday, 9 th May 2026, from 10am to 4pm, at Atlantic Technological University on Port Road. It is free to attend and open to all, with organisers reminding visitors to arrive early and to be present on campus at 12 noon to take part in the Road Safety Pledge.