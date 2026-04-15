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Middleton addresses mental health challenges in her maiden Assembly speech

Foyle MLA Julie Middleton has made her first speech in Assembly, using it to pay tribute to all those working in the provision of mental health services in the constituency, and urging anyone who is experiencing mental health issues to seek help.

The DUP representative was co-opted on to the assembly following the resignation of her husband, Gary Middleton, who confirmed last week he was stepping down to deal with significant mental health challenges .

Ms Middleton stressed that this is an issue that can affect everyone……

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