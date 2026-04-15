Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Northwest Vipers aiming for three wins on the bounce this weekend

The Northwest Vipers return to Prehen Playing Fields this Saturday when they host the West Dublin Rhinos for what promises to be another exciting afternoon of American football in the Northwest.

The Vipers come into this one full of confidence after a huge statement win on the road against the Wexford Eagles last weekend — a result that not only secured a big victory, but also showed just how far this team has come as The Eagles had the better of The Vipers on three occasions over the course of last season.

That win, combined with their earlier 21–0 shutout over the Antrim Stags, has given The Vipers real momentum heading into this weekend.

Now, they return home to Prehen to face the West Dublin Rhinos, with the aim of making it three wins in a row and continuing their climb this season.

With a 2pm kick-off at Prehen Playing Fields, it’s a great opportunity to see this exciting side in action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 15/04/2026

15 April 2026
Strabane drama festival
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr lodges proposal to support the Strabane Drama Festival

15 April 2026
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes report on Donegal nursing home

15 April 2026
niall speak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane business owner announces Council election campaign

15 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Wednesday 15/04/2026

15 April 2026
Strabane drama festival
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr lodges proposal to support the Strabane Drama Festival

15 April 2026
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes report on Donegal nursing home

15 April 2026
niall speak
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane business owner announces Council election campaign

15 April 2026
carndonagh-psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllrs express frustration with lack of meetings with council staff

15 April 2026
Jimmy Brogan-47
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan stresses need for faster progress on retrofit schemes

15 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube