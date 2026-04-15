Northwest Vipers aiming for three wins on the bounce this weekend

The Northwest Vipers return to Prehen Playing Fields this Saturday when they host the West Dublin Rhinos for what promises to be another exciting afternoon of American football in the Northwest.

The Vipers come into this one full of confidence after a huge statement win on the road against the Wexford Eagles last weekend — a result that not only secured a big victory, but also showed just how far this team has come as The Eagles had the better of The Vipers on three occasions over the course of last season.

That win, combined with their earlier 21–0 shutout over the Antrim Stags, has given The Vipers real momentum heading into this weekend.

Now, they return home to Prehen to face the West Dublin Rhinos, with the aim of making it three wins in a row and continuing their climb this season.

With a 2pm kick-off at Prehen Playing Fields, it’s a great opportunity to see this exciting side in action.