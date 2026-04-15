Public Services Card could be accepted as a valid form of age ID

The Government is set to make the Public Services Card a valid form of age verification.

The Minister for Social Protection has secured sign-off for the priority drafting of the bill, allowing the card to be used as ID.

The move has drawn serious criticism due to past controversies around the card’s alleged breach of data protection laws.

Minister Dara Calleary is defending the decision……….

Privacy campaigners say there have been issues with the Public Services Card from the start.

In 2021, the Department of Social Protection acknowledged there is no legal basis for the card to be used for anything other than social welfare benefits.

TJ McIntyre of Digital Rights Ireland says more clarity is needed………….