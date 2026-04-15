Six Donegal Ladies players named on “Team Of The League”

Six Donegal Ladies players have been named on the Division 2 “Team Of The League” after picking up the league title against Cavan last weekend.

Evelyn McGinley, Tara Hegarty, Feena McManamon, captain Roisin Rodgers, Katie Dowds, and Susanne White have all been given the honour of being named among the best players in the division.

James Daly’s side defeated The Breffni County 2-07 to 0-07 on Sunday to claim league honours in campaign which saw them get promoted back to Division 1 for next year.

Tyrone’s Eimear Quinn has also been selected on the team.

Here’s the full fifteen: