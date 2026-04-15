Uisce Eireann reporting major burst on the Lough Mourne Supply Scheme

Uisce Éireann says crews are currently responding to a significant burst on a trunk main which is impacting supply to customers in the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply Zone.

They say households and businesses in Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Liscooley, Raphoe, Convoy, Rooskey, Carnowen, Beltany, Drumkeen, Stralongford, Admiran, Dunwiley, Cloghroe, and surrounding areas may be experiencing disruptions to their supply this evening as a consequence of this burst.

Repairs are complex due to the nature of the burst, and are expected to be completed by midnight tonight.

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Statement in full –

Wednesday, 15 April 2026: Uisce Éireann crews are currently responding to a significant burst on a trunk main which is impacting supply to customers in the Lough Mourne Public Water Supply Zone in Co Donegal.

Uisce Éireann customers in Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Liscooley, Raphoe, Convoy, Rooskey, Carnowen, Beltany, Drumkeen, Stralongford, Admiran, Dunwiley, Cloghroe, and surrounding areas may be experiencing disruptions to their supply this evening as a consequence of this burst.

Repairs are complex due to the nature of the burst and are expected to be completed by midnight tonight.

Typically, it takes three to four hours following repairs for supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges. When water supply returns, some customers may notice discoloured water. In the event of discolouration, running the cold kitchen tap will usually restore the water to a clear colour.

Uisce Éireann acknowledges the inconvenience caused to customers by unplanned outages such as this and wishes to assure those impacted that all efforts are being made to repair the burst and restore normal supply as quickly as possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit water.ie.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at water.ie.