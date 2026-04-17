Akinyemi fires Derry City to all three points at Tolka Park

Derry City have beaten Shelbourne 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Tolka Park this evening.

Barry Cotter’s volley had The Candy Stripes 1-0 up at half-time but John Martin levelled matters five minutes after the re-start.

Dipo Akinyemi then struck what turned out to be the winner for Derry on 67 minutes to earn their third win of the season.

In other top flight games this evening, leaders Shamrock Rovers were 2-1 up late on at home to Bohemians, Dundalk beat Galway United 2-1 and St. Patrick’s Athletic were 3-1 winners away to Drogheda.

Derry City’s next game is at home to Shamrock Rovers at Celtic Park next Friday.