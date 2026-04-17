Arrest made following incident at Strabane Magistrate’s Court

Detectives investigating an incident at Strabane Magistrate’s Court yesterday, when a man threw hot water over another man, have made an arrest.

The boiling water caused facial and upper body burn injuries which required hospital treatment.

The suspect, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

He remains in custody at this time.

Police appeal for anyone with information or footage to get in touch with police in 101.