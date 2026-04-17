Funeral of Moya Brennan underway in Meenaweal

The funeral mass for Moya Brenna is underway at St Patrick’s Church, Meenaweal, with a large crowd gathered.

Gweedore Parish Priest Fr Brian O’Fearraigh, the main celebrant, said we are gathered with heavy hearts, but also with deep thanksgiving for Moya’s wonderful life.

President Catherine Connolly is being represented at the funeral by Commandant Barry Dolan, while Commandant Joseph Glennon is representing Taoiseach Michael Martin.

A guard of honour was formed outside the church by Scoil Phádraig, Dobhar, Banna Ceoil Dhobhair and the staff of Ionad Naomh Pádraig community centre.

As the funeral mass started, a number of gifts were brought to the altar.

Moya’s daughter Aisling Jarvis explained their significance……..