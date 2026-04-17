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Iran’s foreign minister declares Strait of Hormuz “completely open”

Iran’s foreign minister has declared the Strait of Hormuz “completely open” while ceasefires last.

Donald Trump claims Tehran will keep the vital shipping channel running “permanently” – saying it will no longer be used as a “weapon against the world”.

He insists the US Navy blockade of the country will continue.

In a string of social media posts, the US President also says Israel is prohibited from bombing Lebanon – as a ten day ceasefire takes hold there.

Stock markets have rallied and the international price of oil has dropped sharply in the wake of today’s developments.

Ali Vaez is from the International Crisis Group – which aims to prevent and resolve deadly conflicts……………

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