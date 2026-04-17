“It’s a bitter one to take” – Oran Brogan

UCD snatched a 95th minute winner against Finn Harps at Belfield this evening.

Kevin McHugh’s side were 1-0 down at the break but a much-improved second period saw Bernardo Monteiro find a brilliant equaliser.

Unfortunately from a Finn Harps point-of-view, it was Willie O’Connor’s team who found a fortuitous late winner as a deflected Mark Dignam strike found the top corner deep into stoppage time.

After the game, Harps’ Oran Brogan told Daire Walsh it was a tough pill to swallow but that they will look to bounce back in front of the home support against Athlone at Finn Park next Friday…