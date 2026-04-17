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Minister Lyons announces heating oil support package for Northern Ireland

 

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has secured Executive agreement for a £36.4million support package for home heating oil users in Northern Ireland.

Eligible households will be able to apply for a £100 prepaid card that can be used at heating oil suppliers.

Minister Lyons said that as roughly two thirds of homes in Northern Ireland are relying on oil heating, recent price increases of nearly 100% in just a few weeks have been especially punishing.

He added that the support package aims to help over 300,000 households.

 

Households that are eligible for the package include those that are in receipt of income-related means tested benefits, namely Pension Credit, Universal Credit and Income Related Employment and Support Allowance; as well as Households in receipt of Disability benefits; Pensioner households not in receipt of Pension Credit with income below £30,000; and Households on incomes below £30,000 and not in receipt of income related benefits.

Minister Gordon added that he hopes to deliver long-lasting, meaningful support to those in need.

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