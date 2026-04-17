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News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 17th

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 17th………….

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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 17th

17 April 2026
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Iran’s foreign minister declares Strait of Hormuz “completely open”

17 April 2026
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Man charged following incident at Strabane District Court

17 April 2026
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Talks end between government and public sector workers as potential industrial action looms

17 April 2026
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