UCD hit 95th minute winner against Finn Harps

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-1 by UCD in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in Belfield this evening.

A Niall Holohan effort mid-way through the first half gave the students the lead at the interval.

Harps found their equaliser on 69 minutes thanks to a superb finish from the edge of the box from Bernardo Monteiro.

It took a 95th minute deflected effort from Mark Dignam to snatch all three points for Willie O’Connor’s side and move them up to 2nd spot in the league standings.

Daire Walsh was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other results, unbeaten leaders Cork City won 2-1 at home to Wexford, Athlone beat Bray 2-1, Kerry drew 1-1 with Treaty United in Tralee and it finished scoreless between Cobh and Longford.

Finn Harps’ next assignment is at home to Athlone Town next Friday.