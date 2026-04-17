Uisce Éireann continue Water Upgrade in Portnablagh and Creeslough areas

More than 800 metres of new water mains have been installed in the Portnablagh and Creeslough areas as part of a water upgrade by Uisce Eireann.

This signals the pass of the halfway point of the project which aims to improve water supply for customers in North Donegal.

A further 500 metres of mains are to be laid as part of the project.

The project involves the replacement of ageing water mains with new pipes along sections of the N56 between Faugher and Drumrath, and is being delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The investment is aiming to reduce leakage, minimise the risk of bursts and strengthen the resilience of the local water network.