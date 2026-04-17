Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Uisce Éireann continue Water Upgrade in Portnablagh and Creeslough areas

 

 

More than 800 metres of new water mains have been installed in the Portnablagh and Creeslough areas as part of a water upgrade by Uisce Eireann.

This signals the pass of the halfway point of the project which aims to improve water supply for customers in North Donegal.

A further 500 metres of mains are to be laid as part of the project.

The project involves the replacement of ageing water mains with new pipes along sections of the N56 between Faugher and Drumrath, and is being delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The investment is aiming to reduce leakage, minimise the risk of bursts and strengthen the resilience of the local water network.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ICTU irish congress of trade unions
News, Audio, Top Stories

Talks end between government and public sector workers as potential industrial action looms

17 April 2026
late Moya Brennan
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and its ancient celtic soul found voice in Moya Brennan’ – Fr O’Fearraigh

17 April 2026
Funeral 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funeral of Moya Brennan underway in Meenaweal

17 April 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continue Water Upgrade in Portnablagh and Creeslough areas

17 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

ICTU irish congress of trade unions
News, Audio, Top Stories

Talks end between government and public sector workers as potential industrial action looms

17 April 2026
late Moya Brennan
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and its ancient celtic soul found voice in Moya Brennan’ – Fr O’Fearraigh

17 April 2026
Funeral 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funeral of Moya Brennan underway in Meenaweal

17 April 2026
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continue Water Upgrade in Portnablagh and Creeslough areas

17 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, News, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 17/04/26

17 April 2026
gregandmary doherty
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep15: The Lifeline of Inishowen – Mary Doherty

17 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube