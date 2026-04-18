Letterkenny Rugby Club’s Grace Simati makes Irish U20 debut

It was a proud day for Letterkenny Rugby Club this afternoon.
Grace Simati made her Ireland U21 debut in the 30-27 win over Italy in the Women’s U20 Six Nations at the Dexcom Stadium.
Here’s the moment Grace came off the bench in Galway…
It was a proud day for Letterkenny Rugby Club this afternoon.
Grace Simati made her Ireland U21 debut in the 30-27 win over Italy in the Women’s U20 Six Nations at the Dexcom Stadium.
Here’s the moment Grace came off the bench in Galway…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland