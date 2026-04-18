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Letterkenny Rugby Club’s Grace Simati makes Irish U20 debut

Letterkenny’s Grace Simati

It was a proud day for Letterkenny Rugby Club this afternoon.

Grace Simati made her Ireland U21 debut in the 30-27 win over Italy in the Women’s U20 Six Nations at the Dexcom Stadium.

Here’s the moment Grace came off the bench in Galway…

 

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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