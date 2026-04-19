Kick-Boxing: Pojawa crowned double ISKA Open Champion in Waterford

Female kickboxer Nicol Pojawa, who hails from Donegal Town, has been crowned double ISKA Irish Open Champion after a brilliant weekend at the SETU Arena in Waterford.

Competing across two divisions, she secured gold in both!

Firstly, Pojawa edged a tough three-round bout against an opponent from England before then sealing her second title with a first-round stoppage.

Nicol will now look ahead to representing Ireland at the World Championships in Madrid in November for the third consecutive year.