Shane McGinty “very proud” as Kildrum Tigers claim Ulster Cup

Johnny Robb’s first-half goal was enough for Kildrum Tigers to clinch the Ulster Cup at the expense of Carndonagh at Maginn Park this afternoon.

The St. Johnston side were beaten finallists last year but, after beating Cockhill Celtic in the last-four for the second year in a row, player-manager Shane McGinty says there was a fire in the belly to get over the line today.

McGinty took time out of the celebrations to speak to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon and said he was “very proud” of everyone involved in the achievement…