Gallagher in the ring at World Boxing Cup in Brazil

Newtownstewart’s Jude Gallagher of the Two Castles club will be competing for Team Ireland at World Boxing Cup Brazil this afternoon.

He is in the 60kg category and makes his debut against Kazakhstan’s Zhanseri Kosherbayev, a 2024 World Youth medalist.

This is the first stage in the 2026 World Boxing Cup series, taking place in Foz do Iguaçu. The series is a benchmark competition run across three tournaments, designed for Elite male and female boxers to accrue ranking points.

Almost 400 boxers from 50 National Federations, are registered to take part from countries including Bazil, China, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Spain, Tajikistan, Türkiye and USA.

The 10 strong Ireland team includes 6 Olympians in Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley, alongside 2025 World bronze medalist Patsy Joyce, multiple European U23 medalist Louis Rooney.