New financial literacy digital resources launched by Donegal County Library Service

The Donegal County Library Service has launched a new financial literacy digital resource.

‘Money Matters’ was unveiled last week as part of Social Inclusion Week, as the service aims to provide accessible, reliable information to support individuals and communities across Donegal.

Developed in partnership with the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, ‘Money Matters’ brings together up‑to‑date, trustworthy financial information in one easy-to-navigate online space.

Covering topics such as budgeting, saving, borrowing, debt management, and planning, the resource is designed to help people build financial confidence and make informed decisions.

‘Money Matters’ is now available in both English and Irish through the Donegal Library website, with a direct link also accessible on all adult public PCs in Donegal libraries, ensuring equal access for everyone, regardless of digital skill or device availability.

The resource forms part of Donegal Libraries’ wider Skills for Life programme, which aims to equip people with practical knowledge that supports wellbeing, independence, and lifelong learning.

Members of the public are encouraged to explore Money Matters via the Donegal Library website or by visiting any Donegal library where the resource can be accessed on public PCs.