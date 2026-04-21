The Greg Hughes Show Tuesday 21/04/2026

Donal Kavanagh is standing in for Greg once again.
Following our morning look at the newspapers, we hear from Buncrana, where Cllr Fionán Bradley and Maureen Loughrey Tolley outline the progress made their meeting with the HSE to discuss the future of Buncrana Community Nursing Unit. They’re told the unit won’t close, and will retain 41 beds rather than dropping to 30 as had been suggested.
The campaign for the use of Irish placenames is highlighted, with Aodhdán O’Deá of Conradh na Gaeilge outlining hoe it’s progressing, while Environmentalist and Emeritus Professor at Maynooth University John Sweeney previews his talk on the climate crisis at Letterkenny’s Central Library on Thursday evening.
The risk of home repairs related scams is highlighted by Gillian Deveraux, a Senior Loss Adjustor at Avivia, and Sgt Eunan Walsh joins us for the Community Garda Information feature.
Ryan Doherty outlines his belief that a new transport hub in Letterkenny must make provision for tourist coaches, Sinn Fein Education Spokesperson Darren O’Rourke argues for the creation of an Oireachtas Committee on Inclusive Education, and podcaster Lochlainn Harte discusses his podcast ‘Snap – The John McEnroe Default Saga’, exploring how the most volatile tennis player of his era was deemed to have gone too far.
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